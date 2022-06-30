Kenny Omega Says He’s ‘Done’ If He Has Another Major Health Setback

Kenny Omega isn’t willing to deal with another major setback to fight his way back to the ring, noting that he’s “done” if he has do it again. Omega is currently in the process of recovering from injury and he recently discussed the difficulty in returning during a Street Fighter V stream on the CEO Gaming Twitch channel. You can check out some highlights below:

On being “done” if he gets hurt this bad again: “If I get another major setback, that’s it. That’s — that’s it, I’m done, I can’t do this ever again,” Omega said. “It’s like two times, three times a day, really painful rehab. And without even knowing what it’s going to be like when I get back in the ring, I have no clue. It’s scary, actually.”

On his process of recovery: “You see people, they come back to the ring and you’re just happy to see them back. And I think here is a different kind of expectation put on me. And I think that anything less than what they are expecting — which is already unrealistic — is going to lead to a lot of ridicule, which is what I get every day anyway. So you can probably understand and imagine how difficult it is, struggling twice or three times a day, trying to get things to work that maybe never worked before and trying to re-route things in your brain to get around the things that aren’t going heal.

“People think, ‘Oh, Kenny is hurt, he took time off.’ Snap your fingers, I come back and I’m 100%. Life doesn’t work that way. Bodies don’t work that way. Athletes don’t work that way. It’s very difficult to formulate this plan and to execute it. And we’ll see how I do.”

