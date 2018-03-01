NJPW News: Kenny Omega Says Golden Lovers Will Be Ready For Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi Thankful That Omega Isn’t In Tournament, New Shirts Available

– Kenny Omaga and Kota Ibushi will team up as the Golden Lovers to take on the Young Bucks at NJPW Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach, California on March 25. Omega wrote about the match on Twitter:

We should’ve ran a bigger building.

YOUNG BUCKS VS GOLDEN LOVERS in Long Beach for @njpw1972. https://t.co/6JAN0A4Hgv pic.twitter.com/2FZIVXN4zX — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) February 26, 2018

As a friend, I’m not sure if I’m ready – but as a team, I promise that the #GoldenLovers will be. https://t.co/pAxYEYDvku — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 26, 2018

– NJPW has debuted new t-shirts for Bullet Club, Beretta, KUSHIDA, and Hirooki Goto, which you can find here.

– Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports (with Chris Charlton translating) about the upcoming New Japan Cup and how he’s glad that Kenny Omega is not involved.

https://t.co/WhXpeucPLO

Ibushi thankful Kenny isn’t in the New Japan Cup. ‘If he was, wed have to fight each other. I don’t want to fight someone I’m close with.’ — chris charlton (@reasonjp) March 1, 2018

On teaming with Bullet Club this tour ‘I’m not attached to any group, but something interesting may come out of it.’ #njcup — chris charlton (@reasonjp) March 1, 2018