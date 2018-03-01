 

NJPW News: Kenny Omega Says Golden Lovers Will Be Ready For Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi Thankful That Omega Isn’t In Tournament, New Shirts Available

March 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega NJPW Destruction in Kobe

– Kenny Omaga and Kota Ibushi will team up as the Golden Lovers to take on the Young Bucks at NJPW Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach, California on March 25. Omega wrote about the match on Twitter:

– NJPW has debuted new t-shirts for Bullet Club, Beretta, KUSHIDA, and Hirooki Goto, which you can find here.

– Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports (with Chris Charlton translating) about the upcoming New Japan Cup and how he’s glad that Kenny Omega is not involved.

