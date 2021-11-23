Kenny Omega Says Goodbye On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

This week’s Being the Elite is online, with Kenny Omega saying goodbye to the show for now. You can see the full video and a recap below:

The video starts with Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa trying to get some sleep in a hotel room. Cutler asks if Nakazawa is still up and says that he can’t sleep, saying that a bedtime story would help. The camera shifts to Adam Cole who says it’s storytime with Adam Cole, and begins reading the Young Bucks’ autobiography, which is coming out in paperback.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* The Elite are backstage at AEW Dynamite hanging out and prepping to film their promo where Kenny Omega said he was taking time away. We then cut to Matt Jackson talking about his loss to Jungle Boy, plus the Bucks and Omega’s losses at Full Gear. He talks about how their flight was delayed and they were home for a day and a half, then travelled there. He says he’s burned out and neither of the Bucks are cleared to wrestle, with Nick’s bruised heel being an actual injury while he’s having neck issues. He says he misses home and is over it all.

* The Bucks watch backstage on the monitor at Rampage as Cole and Fish battle Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, waiting for the “super-secret kayfabe sign” to come out and help. They eventually get it and head out.

* Adam Cole is in his hotel room and comes out of the bathroom to see John Silver and Alex Reynolds in his bed once again. He tells them to get out and they say it’s comfy. Cole goes on a rant and hates the shirt they’re wearing of two of them kissing him on the cheeks. He gets angry and just says “leave” repeatedly until they go. He hits the other bed a couple times and gets in bed, saying, “I hate those guys” before falling asleep to have a dream where the two of them kiss him on the cheeks in bed. He wakes up in a panic and goes to switch his shirt, finding the only one left being the one he just ranted about. Silver and Reynolds come into the hotel room and make fun of him, to his fury.

* Ryan Nemeth plays a trumpet in the pool when Milk walks up and says he’s gotta stop with this. Nemeth says is previous relationship didn’t leave, it’s just tabloid rumor until he gets proof. He says being broken up with is the best thing that’s ever happened to him because he found a new genre, calling it “the blues.” When Milk says that’s been around forever, Nemeth says he doesn’t have time for naysayers and wants Milk to join the band. After some discussion, Milk agrees and goes to get his big boy hate while Nemeth continues playing.

* Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor watch footage of Wheeler Yuta getting beaten by Wardlow when Yuta walks in. He says he knows Kris Statlander is behind him and says she’s gonna choke him, but it ends up being Rocky Romero who chokes him out saying, “I know you’re not the real Trent.”

* 2point0 present their latest Chew of the Week, saying Eddie Kingston is a guy that feeds on misery. They het a notice from Brandon Cutler that says they haven’t defended the BTE Title in the last 30 days and must do it in the next 30 or lose the title. They then cut a promo on Cutler.

* The Elite are in their hotel room having had a big meal and being in a food coma. This is after Full Gear and they go off on Cutler after he says bigger rooms are for champions. Matt says he’s going to drunk alcohol for the first time because he’s upset, but it’s just root beer. Omega then says he’s making his last appearance on the show for a while and Cole gives him a Monster energy drink. Omega is hesitant and says he doesn’t know if he wants one right now. Cole says it would hurt his feelings if Omega doesn’t, so he does. He asks if he’s weird about being kind of happy about losing to Hangman and how it can’t always be about him. He drinks some more and starts coughing, but says it just went down the wrong hole. Nick jokes that he thought Omega had signed with WWE and then says “I thought he was gonna die, like Cole did.”

