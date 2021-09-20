Kenny Omega Says Having Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson In AEW Is ‘Like a High School Reunion’

For Kenny Omega, having Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in AEW has been very much like a high school reunion. Omega was asked by Adam’s Apple about AEW signing Danielson and Cole and introducing fresh faces with established names like Cole, Danielson, and CM Punk.

“For a lot of fans, they’re known as WWE guys, perhaps,” Omega said (per Fightful). “But for me, they are my friends that I’ve seen and grew up with and done Indies with and toured with so it’s like a high school reunion of sorts. It’s great to work with these guys after four, five, ten years. It’s great to be back with old friends and making new magic because we’ve all changed and all grown and all evolved.”

You can see the full interview below.