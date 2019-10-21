wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Says He’s Bringing the AAA Mega Championship to AEW
October 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Kenny Omega is planning on bringing his newly-won AAA Mega Championship with him to AEW. Omega, who beat Fenix for the championship on Saturday night at Heroes Immortales XIII, spoke with Hugo Savinovich and promised that we’ll see the title in AEW.
After talking about his win over Fenix, Omega promised that as great of a champion as Fenix was, he’ll be better. He then said of the Championship, “you might see it back in Mexico, but you will, I promise you, you will see it in AEW.”
