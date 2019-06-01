Kenny Omega Says He’s Excited to Face Jon Moxley, Was Very Fulfilled by Double or Nothing

– Kenny Omega’s night at AEW Double or Nothing didn’t go his way, but he’s very excited by what’s coming next. Omega spoke with Alicia Atout about his match with Chris Jericho, moving on to a feud with Jon Moxley and more. Highlights are below:

On how he feels about the show and his match: “I mean, as a whole, I’m feeling very fulfilled. We made an impact on the wrestling world, but I feel like it was at my expense a little. I was put through the wringer, I was left laying, and my nose doesn’t feel the same, my head doesn’t feel the same. My body doesn’t feel the same. But when I woke up this morning, I kinda felt — aside from being tired and sore — you know, I felt that this is going to be the start of something beautiful.”

On the silver lining to his loss: “If I would have won yesterday, I feel like I might have gotten that feeling of complacency? You know like, ‘Oh, I’m right back where I used to be.’ Now I feel like I know what I need to do to take the next step. Things are going to get interesting this way, I think. I think a world where Kenny Omega is champion? Yeah, sure, it’s interesting, but we have Hangman [Page] in line now for a shot at the belt. And he deserves it, and I support him 100% in that pursuit.”

On Jon Moxley attacking him: “And now I can get my hands on a guy like Moxley. Now that Moxley is a part of us and I get to get first crack at him, I feel like maybe that’s in my wheelhouse too. And it will be just as exciting for me, hopefully, as it is for the fans. Now, I really got something to train for. Because I, I can’t lose to a guy that came from that place, you know what I mean? There’s a little bit of pride on the line.”

On his feud with Jericho: “So Jericho, what we have is not over. You got Hangman next, though. And Hangman is young, up and coming, and once he heals that knee up, he is going to be 100%, and I don’t know if Jericho can handle him in his current state.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Alicia Atout with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.