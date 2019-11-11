wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Says He’s Not Cleared to Compete After Full Gear

November 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley Kenny Omega AEW Full Gear

– Kenny Omega won’t be jumping right back in the ring after his Full Gear match, because he’s not cleared to. Omega posted to twitter revealing that doctors will not clear him to appear on TV, but said “The problem is that you left me alive and I’ll be back. I win.”

Omega lost to Moxley in an Unsanctioned, “Lights Out” match at the PPV.

