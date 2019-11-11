wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Says He’s Not Cleared to Compete After Full Gear
November 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Kenny Omega won’t be jumping right back in the ring after his Full Gear match, because he’s not cleared to. Omega posted to twitter revealing that doctors will not clear him to appear on TV, but said “The problem is that you left me alive and I’ll be back. I win.”
Omega lost to Moxley in an Unsanctioned, “Lights Out” match at the PPV.
I lost and doctors won’t clear me for TV.
The problem is that you left me alive and I’ll be back.
I win. #AEWFullGear #AEW
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley on When He Knew He Was Leaving WWE, Having to Apologize For Accidental F-Bomb
- Jim Ross Recalls Ric Flair Taking Jerry Lawler Promos Personally, Going on Radio Rant Against Lawler
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If He Thinks AEW Is Losing Money, Cost of Dynamite
- More Details On Fight Between Jimmy Havoc & Excalibur During AEW Full Gear Weekend, Tony Khan Comments On It