Kenny Omega Says Jon Moxley Has ‘Raised the Stakes’ After AEW Double or Nothing Goes Off Air

After AEW Double or Nothing went off the air tonight, Cody, Brandi and The Young Bucks came out and asked for Kenny Omega, who apparently wrestled most of the main event with a broken nose. Omega came out and thanked Jon Moxley because he “raised the stakes.” Cody told the fans that they are All Elite Wrestling and asked the fans if they will follow them, to which the crowd yelled “YES.” Cody gave the fans his word that they will not let the fans down and said they have to end this show correctly. Omega got back on the mic, said they put their pride on the line to try something new, said they have been ridiculed every day for doing this, and they have felt like maybe they are not good enough, but that today he almost cried 3-4 times because he is so proud of everyone. He thanked the fans for coming on this journey with them. He wished the fans a goodnight.

