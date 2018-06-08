Kenny Omega Says Kazuchika Okada Is The Best Wrestler In The World

In an interview with NJPW (via Wrestling Inc), Kenny Omega said that while Kazuchika Okada is the best wrestler in the world, he’s not the best performer. Here are highlights:

On Okada’s dominance: “As he made those defenses, one after another, after another, it came to a point where no one would just walk through the curtain and say, ‘I’m going to be the next challenger.’ He has done so much and beaten everyone so many times that he calls the shots! He makes the challenges, he makes the rules. That’s the situation we’re in right now.”

On the first fall of their 2/3 falls match: “I know the secret to this match, Okada, and the secret is that first fall. I won’t let you take it. So, if you’re thinking, ‘Hey, this is going to be a 15 minutes here, 10 minutes there, and a crazy stretch and we’re goin’ home!’ That’s not gonna happen. I am not going to give you any freebies. I’m not going to give you a first free fall, if I feel like I need a bit of a rest. You’re not getting the first fall. I’m going to take the first fall and control the pace.”

On Okada as the best in the world: “You may be the best wrestler on the planet and I’ll admit it, you are. You’re the best and it’s not even an opinion thing anymore, this is something that you’ve proven. But you can’t say you’re the best performer. That goes to me. And if we’re going to move this thing forward, if we’re gonna cause this revolution of professional wrestling and make this something worldwide and something cool. We can’t just have the best natural pro wrestler steering the ship. We need someone who captures the imagination. Who captures the heart. We need a performer and a showman, which is why I’m doing everything I can in my power to overtake you’re natural wrestling ability.”