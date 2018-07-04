Various News: Kenny Omega Says Match With Cody Is For Control Of Bullet Club, New ‘All Us’ Video, ROH Schedule For The Summer

– In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega said that his upcoming IWGP Heavyweight title match with Cody at NJPW G1 Special will also be to determine the leader of the Bullet Club. He said it will also be their final match.

For the biggest prize in #njpw .For leadership of the #BulletClub . It finally ends with this one last match. https://t.co/pAkH63PIBC — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 4, 2018

– Here’s the ROH schedule through August:

* Honor for All – Nashville, Tennessee (Live Event – July 20)

* Saturday Night at Center Stage – Atlanta, Georgia (TV Taping – July 21)

* Honor Re-United – Edinburgh (Tour – August 16)

* Honor Re-United – Doncaster (Tour – August 18)

* Honor Re-United – London – (Tour – August 19)

* Philadelphia Excellence – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (TV Taping – August 25)

– Episode 2 of the ‘All Us’ series has been released, with Cody revealing that matches will be revealed week by week before September 1. He also spoke about his upcoming match with Omega.

He said: “I love proving the fans I have, right. I adore it. Those who have jumped on this bandwagon, nothing makes me happier, but the only thing that’s close is proving people wrong. And there’s this whole perception of me that I’m not a ‘wrestler’s wrestler,’ that I’m not a ‘bell-to-bell guy.’ I think we’ve moved on from the ex-WWE thing or just Dusty’s son. I put the referee stripes on at 15, I started getting paid professionally do to this at 19. My body of work exists for a reason, I last, I endure. And this is one of those matches where you can stand out and you can last. I can’t think of a more fitting tribute to my career than being the guy who defeats Kenny Omega. I mean he finally got it! ‘No way does the IWGP Heavyweight title change hands!’ But it does. Because of me.“