Kenny Omega Says The New Tanahashi is Just The Same Tanahashi

Kenny Omega recently spoke with njpw1972 about his WrestleKingdom 13 clash with Hiroshi Tanahashi and more. Here are the highlights…

On How He’s Feeling: I feel good. It’s strange to go into a match that’s such a high-profile contest, feeling so much more overpowered than my enemy. I feel like I’m going to wear my little cap, I’m going to have my kazoo and it’s going to be a new year’s party; slapping around a flabby old man. If I’m in the mood, maybe I’ll bend him over my knee and spank his… yeah.

On Entering WrestleKingdom as Champion: It was. Last year we were in the double main event. It was cool to have the match of the night against the best wrestler of all time, but to win… The only thing I can say that I wish I had, was having my music play at the end. That would have been such a good feeling, to send everyone home with the match of the night and, what some people would say, was the best match they’ve ever seen. To say: “Goodbye and goodnight”, boom, streamers – it would have been great.

On Facing Tanahashi: I feel like I have given my heart, my soul, all of my passion to this company, but everyone keeps telling me about how Tanahashi’s given up so much. He’s in such terrible shape, so everyone’s supposed to feel sorry for him. The truth is, I am wrestling with actual, real injuries, but I’m still building my body. Do you see my performances? We’re talking 35-minute, 45-minute, 60-minute matches and we’re talking blistering pace – world class athlete. I’m not doing this snooze-fest bulls**t and calling it “Old-school style.” Calling it “New Japan Strong Style” what an excuse, oh my God! The new Tanahashi? It’s the same old Tanahashi. The only difference that I see, it’s that he’s trying to be trickier. Everyone is evolving. I’ve become an inspiration to everyone, and people are trying to follow my lead. Tana just can’t accept that. He wants to be the leader. He wants to do it in his own way. The truth it, it’s not his own way. He’s fighting like a f**king coward. He’s wrestling with tricks, stealing other people’s moves, so many roll-ups…I’ve even seen him cheat and use low-blows! You’re criticizing me for not being a heel?! What are your f***ing rules Tana?! You can do whatever you want because you’re the Ace? What a b**ch!

Omega on His Style: Here’s the thing, I have this style that can’t be duplicated. It eats Tana up alive, he hates it. Tana speaks to his cult and says, “my style is the true style, it’s the right way!” “Do you remember 15 years ago when I saved the company? That was me! That was me! I’m going to do it again! You still believe me, right? Right? Still?” “Back then, you guys were 35-years old, now your 50, but you still believe right? Please believe in me one more time!” Guess what, these dumb motherf***ers they believe him! Do you remember the story of Noah’s ark? Where he took all of the animals? I’m taking everyone to the next level. Two by f**king two! There’s no room on the ark for Tana or his f**king fans! See you! Bye-bye!

On Tanahashi’s G1 Win: I don’t watch matches with bias. When I’m able to watch matches without bias, I’m able to see them for what they really are. Sure, there was the excitement of the G1 finals. All of the senior citizens of New Japan’s history all came together to cheer together for Tanahashi. That gave it a fake aura that it was some sort of great match. I was able to watch it without having to hear these people speak, I was there just to support my friend. I saw this very desperate old man use every trick in the book, even bringing Shibata was a trick. It was scary because being the champion, being the ace of the company, is so precious to him that he was willing to die in the ring that night. You can respect Tanahashi for that or you can think “Oh my God, Kenny is actually going to kill him!”