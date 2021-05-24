Kenny Omega Seemingly Takes Shot At Jim Ross And His Critics

In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega took shots at several targets, including Jim Ross and possibly WWE fans, who he called ‘e-drones’. This followed Chris Jericho calling Omega the best wrestler in the world. However, Ross recently said on his ‘Grilling JR’ podcast that Randy Orton was the best.

Jericho wrote: “In my opinion @KennyOmegamanX is the best wrestler in the world today. Others may feel differently, but I’ve been in the ring w everybody currently working on top & there’s nobody close. Thats why Kenny is @AEW Champ-the most protected title in the biz. It’s Impossible to argue.”

Omega replied: “Meh. I’d rather believe the bigot cuck, dimwit e-drones, and the guy that thinks I’m the WWE champion.”

Ross infamously flubbed his line on Dynamite earlier this year and called Omega the ‘WWE Champion’. He also recently said that Randy Orton was the best wrestler in the world on his ‘Grilling JR’ podcast.