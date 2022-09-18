Kenny Omega Seen With Visible Bite Mark or Bruise During Capcom TV Stream

– As previously reported, AEW star and EVP Kenny Omega is in Japan at the moment, and he’s recently been seen visiting the SEGA and Haoming officers. Omega recently took part in Capcom TV over the weekend, and during the livestream, it was noticed that Omega had appeared what to be a visible bitemark or bruise on his forearm.

You can see some images of Omega sporting the bruise from Capcom TV below. As noted, it’s rumored that Omega was bitten by Ace Steel in the alleged brawl that took place following AEW All Out involving CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Omega, and Steel.

Fightful reported that the bite mark on Omega’s “left forearm” would be conspicuous if Omega was photographed in the weeks following the incident. It was also said that the mark was “unmistakable” to be a “bite.”

Kenny Omega is currently off AEW programming as all those who were involved with the alleged melee were suspended until the conclusion of a third-party investigation.