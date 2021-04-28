Kenny Omega Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Kenny Omega will appear on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite to discuss his win at Impact Wrestling Rebellion. He’s specifically listed as the AEW World, AAA Mega and Impact World Champion. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. The Dark Order’s 10

* Title Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. Matt & Mike Sydal

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Orange Cassidy

* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

* The Nightmare Family vs. The Factory

* The Inner Circle parlays with The Pinnacle

* Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page

* Kenny Omega to speak