Kenny Omega Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega will return to AEW Dynamite on next week’s show. It was announced on Wednesday’s Fight For the Fallen episode that Omega, who made his AEW TV return at Worlds End to present the Continental Championship to Kazuchika Okada, will return on next week’s episode.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS and Max, is:

* Casino Gauntlet Match: Jay White (#1), More TBA

* Kenny Omega returns