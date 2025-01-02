wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
January 1, 2025 | Posted by
Kenny Omega will return to AEW Dynamite on next week’s show. It was announced on Wednesday’s Fight For the Fallen episode that Omega, who made his AEW TV return at Worlds End to present the Continental Championship to Kazuchika Okada, will return on next week’s episode.
The updated card for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS and Max, is:
* Casino Gauntlet Match: Jay White (#1), More TBA
* Kenny Omega returns
'I'm still the best bout machine, I'm still the cleaner…and it's not over'
– Kenny Omega made his return to AEW at Worlds End!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/XRFj47LBtg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2025
