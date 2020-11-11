Kenny Omega Set to Speak on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a segment where fans will hear from Kenny Omega on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Omega is fresh off his tournament win over his former tag team partner, Adam “Hangman” Page at AEW Full Gear. The win earned him a title shot at the AEW World title, which is currently held by Jon Moxley.

AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live tonight on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* We’ll hear from No. 1 contender Kenny Omega

* Cody Rhodes to speak

* New tag team champs The Young Bucks to appear

* MJF and Warlow are inducted into the Inner Circle

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

* Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Bunkhouse Match: The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares