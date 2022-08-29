Kenny Omega Takes Shot At Will Ospreay, Says His Merchandise Sales Are ‘Putrid’

Kenny Omega waded into a Twitter back-and-forth between Kevin Nash and Will Ospreay ahead of the Elite vs. Aussie Open & Ospreay AEW Trios Title Tournament match. Omega and the Young Bucks are set to face Ospreay & Aussie Open in the semifinals of the tournament on this week’s Dynamite, and after Nash made a crack about Ospreay’s marketability by asking how his merch sales are, Ospreay shot back with a knock on Nash’s propensity for torn quads.

Omega, for his part, responded to Nash to say that Ospreay’s sales are “Justifiably putrid, good sir.”

The Elite vs. Aussie Open & Ospreay match on Dynamite will determine who goes to All Out to face either The Dark Order or Best Friends in the finals and become the inaugural champions.

Did you tear your quads writing this tweet ? https://t.co/Zyo1uVrroW — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 28, 2022