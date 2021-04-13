wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Set For Six-Man Tag Match On Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
Kenny Omega is set for action, much to his disdain, on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Omega will team with Michael Nakazawa and Konosuke Takeshita against the Sydal Brothers and Dany Limelight.
The match was announced after Omega interrupted an interview with Takeshita and asked him to help him deal with the Sydals. Takeshita agreed, only to find out he’d be teaming with Nakazawa and not Omega. Soon after, the AEW Twitter account announced that Omega will also be involved and that Danny Limelight will be on the opposing team.
AEW Dark: Elevation streams next Monday on YouTube.
Despite claims made by World Champion @KennyOmegamanX tonight on #AEWDarkElevation, #AEW GM @TonyKhan didn’t approve Kenny’s proposed match, & instead he’s forcing Omega to wrestle next Monday! It’ll be Omega/@Takesoup/@MichaelNakazawa vs. Sydal Bros/@DannyLimeLight on Elevation! https://t.co/T9vbW2i62a
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021
.@KennyOmegamanX announces that Konosuke Takeshita (@Takesoup) and @MichaelNakazawa will team up NEXT WEEK on #AEWDarkElevation to take on the Sydal Brothers (@findevan + @YOGASAULT).
Watch Elevation Now – https://t.co/aHYnq9dppb and every Monday at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/xVkycO6MCO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021
This is my thanks?!?! https://t.co/55w1X4cIjR
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 13, 2021
