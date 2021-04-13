wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Set For Six-Man Tag Match On Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega Impact Wrestling

Kenny Omega is set for action, much to his disdain, on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Omega will team with Michael Nakazawa and Konosuke Takeshita against the Sydal Brothers and Dany Limelight.

The match was announced after Omega interrupted an interview with Takeshita and asked him to help him deal with the Sydals. Takeshita agreed, only to find out he’d be teaming with Nakazawa and not Omega. Soon after, the AEW Twitter account announced that Omega will also be involved and that Danny Limelight will be on the opposing team.

AEW Dark: Elevation streams next Monday on YouTube.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Kenny Omega, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading