– During a recent Twitch stream, AEW star Kenny Omega blasted his longtime rival Will Ospreay, stating that while Ospreay is “pretty good,” he “never will be me.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

His thoughts on Will Ospreay: “I remember having that killer instinct, that mean streak, that ego if you will. It’s the same one that Ospreay has, he really struts around calling himself the best. I used to be that guy too. Well, actually I was never that bad. I let other people call me the best, Ospreay just goes around parading calling himself the best. I just can’t stand that. I can’t stand when people do that… ‘I’m the best of the 21st century. I’m the best wrestler you’ve ever seen…’ That I’ve ever seen? I’ve seen myself. So go f*** yourself… He’s pretty good. But he ain’t me. He wasn’t me. Never will be me.”

Kenny Omega on Will Ospreay: “When you talk about the matches, who remembers any of your f***ing matches, Will? Nobody remembers them. Who’s got the better matches against Okada, who’s got the better matches against Naito, who’s got the better matches against Ibushi, Goto, Tanahashi, freaking Yoshi-Hashi, all these motherf***ers?… We’re talking about the major players, the stuff that was bringing in the [money], that was yours truly, that was me only, not you, it wasn’t you.”

On breaking the five-star match rating scale: “Get that f***ing Dave Meltzer checklist. Every time. See if anyone remembers or gives a f*** aside from Dave Meltzer… I get the love of all the people and Dave Meltzer. I broke the scale. t f***ed up something in his brain or he doesn’t know what a good match is anymore… I think he doesn’t understand it anymore. He’s stopped being able to understand. He can’t comprehend what’s going on. I opened Pandora’s box and he’s just running rampant right now.”

Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome in January 2023. Ospreay later won their rematch in June at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. Omega is currently on the injury shelf, recovering from a bout with diverticulitis. Ospreay signed with AEW, debuting as part of the roster earlier this year.