– F4WOnline.com, per Dave Meltzer, reports that Kenny Omega will not be appearing live for this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite or Saturday’s AEW Collision before this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II show. Omega is scheduled to face Will Ospreay in an IWGP US Title Match at this weekend’s pay-per-view event. However, it’s rumored he will not be appearing on any of the main AEW TV shows this week before the pay-per-view.

Tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite is being held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It was previously rumored by Fightful Select that Omega and The Young Bucks may not come in for tomorrow’s Dynamite, and CM Punk might be appearing on tomorrow’s Dynamite instead. AEW has announced that CM Punk is appearing on tomorrow’s Dynamite.

Based on today’s report, Omega will not be appearing on either Dynamite or Collision this week. The go-home edition of Collision before Forbidden Door is being held at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, the same venue for the pay-per-view event.

Last week’s Dynamite saw Will Ospreay make a surprise appearance to take out Kenny Omega at the end of the show.