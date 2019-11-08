Kenny Omega Suggests Story Of Being Stopped Entering Japan Is ‘Way Worse’ Than Reported

– Kenny Omega has seen the reports that he was stopped trying to enter Japan for his recent DDT Pro appearance, and he hinted that it’s even worse than they indicate. Omega posted to Twitter noting that “One day I’m gonna have a lot of wild stories to tell about my 2019 that a lot of people won’t want to believe. But the truth is actually way worse than what’s been rumored and/or reported.”

While Omega doesn’t specifically reference the report about him being stopped from entering Japan, it is the big story about him making the rounds today. The WON reported that Omega was trying to enter the country for the November 3rd show and ran into issues. This is said to be the third time that this has happened since Omega left NJPW, and the report added that there was an attempt to get Omega banned from going to Japan for ten years. Omega ultimately made it into the country and ended up working the show.