Kenny Omega Supports Xavier Woods Hosting on G4 Revival, ‘Creed4G4’ Trending on Twitter

– As previously reported, Xavier Woods is campaigning to become a host on G4 TV for the network’s upcoming return in 2021. Additionally, AEW’s Kenny Omega showed support for Woods getting the gig via Twitter, along a gif image of a devious, devilish Donald Duck.

Kenny Omega wrote in response to Xavier Woods, “Promise to bring me on as a guest sometime and sure, I’ll vote for ya…” Additionally, Woods pointed out that his social media efforts to get onto G4 are trending on Twitter with the hashtag, “#Creed4G4.”

You can view those tweets, along with other Superstars stumping for Woods on G4, below.

Promise to bring me on as a guest sometime and sure, I’ll vote for ya… pic.twitter.com/WbouDTzK0R — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 26, 2020

Y’all got it trending in the U.S.!!! LETS GOOOO#Creed4G4 pic.twitter.com/uMGP6jce9F — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 26, 2020