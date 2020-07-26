wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Supports Xavier Woods Hosting on G4 Revival, ‘Creed4G4’ Trending on Twitter

July 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xavier Woods Kenny Omega Street Fighter tournament

As previously reported, Xavier Woods is campaigning to become a host on G4 TV for the network’s upcoming return in 2021. Additionally, AEW’s Kenny Omega showed support for Woods getting the gig via Twitter, along a gif image of a devious, devilish Donald Duck.

Kenny Omega wrote in response to Xavier Woods, “Promise to bring me on as a guest sometime and sure, I’ll vote for ya…” Additionally, Woods pointed out that his social media efforts to get onto G4 are trending on Twitter with the hashtag, “#Creed4G4.”

You can view those tweets, along with other Superstars stumping for Woods on G4, below.

