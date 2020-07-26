wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Supports Xavier Woods Hosting on G4 Revival, ‘Creed4G4’ Trending on Twitter
– As previously reported, Xavier Woods is campaigning to become a host on G4 TV for the network’s upcoming return in 2021. Additionally, AEW’s Kenny Omega showed support for Woods getting the gig via Twitter, along a gif image of a devious, devilish Donald Duck.
Kenny Omega wrote in response to Xavier Woods, “Promise to bring me on as a guest sometime and sure, I’ll vote for ya…” Additionally, Woods pointed out that his social media efforts to get onto G4 are trending on Twitter with the hashtag, “#Creed4G4.”
You can view those tweets, along with other Superstars stumping for Woods on G4, below.
Promise to bring me on as a guest sometime and sure, I’ll vote for ya… pic.twitter.com/WbouDTzK0R
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 26, 2020
The only host we want it’s his destiny #creed4g4 @g4tv 😁😍🤗 https://t.co/9oQQMwZELZ
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 26, 2020
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 26, 2020
Y’all got it trending in the U.S.!!! LETS GOOOO#Creed4G4 pic.twitter.com/uMGP6jce9F
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 26, 2020
It’s crazy how perfect he is to be the host. #Creed4G4 https://t.co/Qi3xIEuxWc
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) July 26, 2020
#Creed4G4 https://t.co/x1ZW4CRFF1
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 26, 2020
