Various News: Clip of Kenny Omega Appearing at DDT Event, Flip Gordon Returning on March 31, History of Hiroshi Tanahashi Part 2

– DDT released a video of Kenny Omega appearing at a recent DDT event to let the crown know that AEW is bringing in Michael Nakazawa. You can check out that clip below. Kenny Omega also teased possibly returning to his old DDT stomping grounds sometime in the future.

– Flip Gordon is set to make his in-ring return to ROH on March 31 at the Road to G1 Supercard event. The card is being held in Baltimore, Maryland. Gordon was recently cleared to return to the ring after suffering a torn MCL in his right knee earlier this year.

– NJPW released its latest Recount video showcasing Part 2 of the History of Hiroshi Tanahashi. You can check out the new video below.