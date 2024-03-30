Kenny Omega Takes Issue With Overuse of 5-Star Match Rating

– During a recent discussion on Twitch, AEW star and former world champion Kenny Omega discussed the criteria behind rating a match five stars. He also took issue with the rating getting thrown around too much as of late. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On things that bother him about a match that might get rated five stars: “One of the things that irks me is when you see guys that are throwing fluff in between going from point A to point B.”

Kenny Omega on the five-star rating getting thrown around too much this year: “For any of those [fluff-filled] types of matches in 2024 to receive five stars, saying, ‘Hey, this is culturally significant to professional wrestling, this made a movement, started a movement, continued a movement …’ get out of here, go fly a kite, suck on a lemon, there’s no way, and there’s too many of these that have been handed out.”

As noted, Omega is currently out of action while dealing with diverticulitis, and he’s reportedly expected to undergo surgery to treat the issue.