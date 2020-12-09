Kenny Omega Teases Going After Impact World Title, Says He Has Announcement Tomorrow

Kenny Omega’s much-hyped appearance on Impact Wrestling went down tonight, and the AEW World Champion teased an announcement on Dynamite and hinted at going after the Impact World Title. On tonight’s show, Omega had a sit-down interview with Josh Matthews, and Don Callis was by Omega’s side. Omega talked about his win over Jon Moxley for the World Title at last week’s Dynamite and how it was the culmination of a plan that was a long time coming.

Callis spoke for the first part of the interview, but Omega took over in the back half and said that he broke his “gentleman’s agreement” with Moxley because of Moxley punching Callis. He went on to say that he would make an announcement on Dynamite and suggested that he may “collect” the Impact World Title, making an analogy between wrestling titles and his love of comics collecting as a kid.

As noted, the show was huge for Impact with 55,000 streaming on Twitch in addition to however many watched on AXS TV. Impact normally does 2,500 to 3,500.