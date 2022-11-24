Kenny Omega Thanks KENTA After Using GTS on AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Kenny Omega hit PAC with a Go to Sleep during last night’s AEW Dynamite, getting a two-count in their match. Most would assume it was an obvious CM Punk reference. The guy who told fans to “let it go” in regards to AEW All Out tried to avoid suspicion by thanking KENTA for the move. KENTA was the move’s creator prior to Punk using it.

Omega wrote: “Thank you, @KENTAG2S. Always a good brother. Bullet Club 4-Life amirite?”