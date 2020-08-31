Kenny Omega Teases Return Of ‘The Cleaner’ In Latest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features Kenny Omega hinting at the return of ‘The Cleaner’ while Hangman Page is out of The Elite. Here are the highlights:

*The Dark Order continuously chants “F— Hangman” as new TNT champion Brodie Lee admires his belt.

*Nick and Matt of The Young Bucks preview an advance copy of their book.

*Matt and Nick go on a hunt looking for AEW figures, but their figures aren’t in stock while there are Kenny and Cody action figures available.

* The Dark Order hang out, and Brodie Lee wants them to get serious after Silver starts flirting with Anna Jay.

*Matt walks into the EVP room and everyone gives him the finger for losing sponsorship money, then they mock his new look.

*Colt Cabana tries to find someone to fix his face and tries to get Britt Baker to do it, but she reminds him she’s a dentist.

*Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon argue about their latest match, with Leva Bates frustrated at their constant bickering.

* Christopher Daniels extends an offer to John Silver and Alex Reynolds for a vitamin commercial.

*Brandon Cutler gives everyone advice for how to change your own car oil for the 50+ seconds for 50+ segment.

*Young Bucks meet with Jurassic Express about teaming up on this week’s episode of Dynamite and what it could mean for the two teams in the future.

* Best Friends and Orange Cassidy plan their attack on Brandon Cutler, but they fail to execute it properly.

* Replay of Hangman Page costing Young Bucks their match against Best Friends. Matt and Nick are mad about it and toss Page’s bag. Another flashback of Matt throwing a drink at Page. Omega is upset as he heads to his car. We see Omega looking in a mirror as the camera cuts to him wearing his “The Cleaner” sunglasses.