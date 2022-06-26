Kenny Omega Says There’s ‘Zero Percent’ Chance He’s Facing Zack Sabre Jr. At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

If you’re expecting to see Kenny Omega come out as Zack Sabre Jr.’s mystery opponent tonight at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Omega has some bad news for you. Omega spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated promoting tonight’s show and said there’s no chance it will be him, while also talking about his time off and more. You can see some highlights below:

On speculation he might be Bryan Danielson’s choice to face Zack Sabre Jr.: “I can safely say there is zero chance it will be me. But the replacement is going to leave people very happy. I can’t see people being disappointed by this legitimately handpicked replacement by Bryan Danielson.”

On the injuries that led to his taking time off: “So far, five procedures have taken place to attempt to make me a better, healthier athlete. These are injuries that have compiled over years. They’re ones I can’t neglect, and I’ve needed this time to start to heal. That’s what I’ve been doing during this time off—I’m trying to buy time back onto my wrestling clock. I would like to have a longer career, so I’ve looked at this time after losing the belt as an opportunity to start to fix what’s hurting me. … I spoke a little too candidly on one of my internet videos about a hernia issue I had dealt with in my neck, and I also had an athletic hernia in my stomach, which was causing me very sharp pain,” Omega said. “There were days when it hurt with every step. It got mentally exhausting to pretend these injuries weren’t there.”

On wanting to see which NJPW stars get reactions from AEW fans at tonight’s show: “It’s been a while since myself and the Young Bucks left New Japan, and the hierarchy in the company has shifted. I’ve really liked seeing the landscape in New Japan develop to where it is now. It’s interesting to see who’s assumed more responsibility or who hasn’t taken time off and is still helping carry the company. This is a card I couldn’t have predicted, but it’s cool that it includes a lot of people I always imagined would be on it. I am very disappointed I can’t be there, even just to see my old friends, but I’m really excited to watch.”

On what to expect from tonight’s show: “I love the air of mystery surrounding Forbidden Door. Some major belts could change hands. It’s exciting to see these two worlds collide, and this vision of pro wrestling—and this relationship with New Japan—is finally coming to fruition. That’s what I always wanted in AEW. We now have a relationship with New Japan, AAA, DDT, and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling. These are entities that otherwise wouldn’t have all worked together, and we’ll get a taste of that at Forbidden Door. And who will make the biggest impression? I know Tanahashi said that it will be him, and that’s possible. We don’t know who people will gravitate towards. Will it be Okada? He’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. Or will they fall in love with Tanahashi? Or Shingo [Takagi]? Or Jay White or Will Ospreay? That’s what makes this so cool.”