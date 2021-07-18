wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Thinks His 2018 Loss to Jay White Doesn’t Need to be Revisited
– As previously reported, Jay White appeared at last night’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary after Kenny Omega retained the Impact World title over Sami Callihan in the main event. However, the show abruptly ended after White’s appearance. Earlier today, Kenny Omega then commented on a tweet looking back at his January 2018 match with Jay White in NJPW.
On January 28, 2018, Jay White cleanly defeated Omega in order to capture the IWGP US title. Omega commented on a clip of the matchup, “Not denying the loss or anything, but we don’t need to revisit this. It was a one time thing. That’s it.”
At Slammiversary, it was later reported that David Finlay and Juice Robinson came out to the ring and targeted White after the show went off the air. However, White then hit Robinson with the Switchblade and ducked out. Based on his social media posts, though, it appears Omega is in no hurry to have a rematch with Jay White.
Not denying the loss or anything, but we don’t need to revisit this. It was a one time thing. That’s it. https://t.co/8VmYhen9If
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jay White Makes Impact Wrestling Debut After Kenny Omega Retains Impact Title At Slammiversary, FinJuice Runs Down After Show Goes Off Air (Pics, Video)
- Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore of Big Men Wrestlers in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
- Bruce Prichard On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Hulk Hogan Joining nWo, Wanting To Turn Hogan Heel In WWE
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster