– During a recent Twitch livestream, AEW star and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega praised the work of WWE Superstar John Cena, including the work he does outside the ring. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kenny Omega on John Cena: “No, I have not [met Cena], but I think he’s great. Great professional wrestler. He’s done an incredible amount for the business, I don’t think anyone will be able to match anytime soon. The reason why is because Cena wasn’t doing anything for the sake of an accomplishment or trophy or recognition. People went out of their way after the fact to say, ‘look at all this stuff John is doing in his off time.’”

On Cena being an example for a what face of the company or industry should be: “Maybe he even laughs at it himself, but for the amount of effort he has put in to make people’s lives better, whether it be Make A Wish, fans at the arenas, or autograph signings, it’s a great example for what the face of a company should be or for the face of the industry. I’m a very big proponent of John Cena. I think he’s incredible.”