 

wrestling / News

Various News: Kenny Omega Thinks Naito vs. Okada Should Close Wrestle Kingdom 12, Trevor Lee Reveals His Past As A Cheerleader

December 30, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega

– Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito have been going back and forth on social media over which match should main event NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 12: Jericho vs. Kenny Omega or Naito vs. Kazuchika Okada. Kenny Omega weighed in and said he felt Naito vs. Okada should get the honor. He wrote:

The Orlando Sentinel has an interview with Trevor Lee where he talks about becoming a cheerleader during his senior year in high school when he learned they got free gymnastics classes.

He said: “That helped me learn to throw and catch people in a different way. It helped me a lot in the long run.

article topics :

Kenny Omega, Trevor Lee, Wrestle Kingdom 12, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading