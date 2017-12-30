Various News: Kenny Omega Thinks Naito vs. Okada Should Close Wrestle Kingdom 12, Trevor Lee Reveals His Past As A Cheerleader

– Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito have been going back and forth on social media over which match should main event NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 12: Jericho vs. Kenny Omega or Naito vs. Kazuchika Okada. Kenny Omega weighed in and said he felt Naito vs. Okada should get the honor. He wrote:

.@KennyOmegamanX 'Naito beat me in the G1, and I couldn't beat Okada for the IWGP title. So that match should go last. But the world is watching (me and Jericho).' https://t.co/FTiI1sGG98 — chris charlton (@reasonjp) December 27, 2017

– The Orlando Sentinel has an interview with Trevor Lee where he talks about becoming a cheerleader during his senior year in high school when he learned they got free gymnastics classes.

He said: “That helped me learn to throw and catch people in a different way. It helped me a lot in the long run.“