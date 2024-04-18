– During a recent Twitch livestream, AEW star and former World Champion Kenny Omega discussed why Sami Zayn is one of the most versatile wrestlers on the planet. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kenny Omega on the versatility of Sami Zayn: “Sami Zayn, he’s the most — I would say the most versatile, flexible wrestler and he’s proven that.”

Omega on Zayn becoming a sympathetic babyface: “But then also takes the mask off, have him use his face, use his voice, use body language, and then also becomes the greatest sympathetic babyface? That — to me — is describing someone who is one of the greatest.”

On how emotional it was to see Zayn get over: “The result was fantastic. It was emotional for me — obviously, being a friend of Sami in real life — and of course, the overall result, the grand finale, and it was a very happy ending result as well. It seems everyone was extremely pleased with that, which I’m happy for.”

At WrestleMania: Night 1 earlier this month, Sami Zayn defeated Gunther to win his fourth Intercontinental Championship. Zayn ended Gunther’s title run as the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history.