Kenny Omega Reportedly Taking Time Off From AEW

Kenny Omega is set to take some time off of AEW, per a new report. Fightful Select reports that Omega, who lost the Unified Championship match to Kazuchika Okada at All In: Texas, is expected to take time off according to sources in the company.

There’s no word on the reason for Omega taking time off, nor whether this will be a consecutive or sporadic absence. Omega returned to AEW back in January after having been off due to his diverticulitis.

Omega joins Samoa Joe, Will Ospreay and Adam Cole as talents who will be off TV for some time for various reasons.