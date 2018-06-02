Quantcast

 

Various News: Dave Meltzer Says Kenny Omega Should Win the IWGP Heavyweight Title at Dominion, Jim Ross Shares Photo Collection of His Career, The Undisputed Era Mock the British

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kenny Omega NJPW Destruction in Kobe

– The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer responded to a fan comment regarding Kenny Omega vs. IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada at the upcoming NJPW Dominion event. According to Meltzer, Omega is the guy who should be champion for “international growth.” You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared a photo montage looking back at his career on Twitter. You can check out the photo collection he tweeted out below.

– WWE released a video this week showing The Undisputed Era mocked down all things British before an upcoming six-man tag team match against Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven on June 18 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

