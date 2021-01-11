wrestling / News
Kenny Omega To Appear On Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling
January 11, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that Kenny Omega will be in the Impact Zone on tomorrow’s episode of the AXS TV series. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Kenny Omega to appear
* Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson
* Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Deaner
.@KennyOmegamanX and @TheDonCallis will be at the IMPACT Zone TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/lwnPM8HoBh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2021
