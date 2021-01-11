wrestling / News

Kenny Omega To Appear On Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling

January 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Kenny Omega Don Callis

Impact Wrestling has announced that Kenny Omega will be in the Impact Zone on tomorrow’s episode of the AXS TV series. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Kenny Omega to appear
* Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson
* Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Deaner

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Kenny Omega, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading