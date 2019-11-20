wrestling / News
Kenny Omega to Defend AAA Mega Championship On Next Week’s AEW Dark
November 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Kenny Omega’s first defense of his AAA Mega Championship will take place on next week’s AEW Dark. AEW announced that Omega will defend the title, which he won at Heroes Inmortales XIII on October 19th, against Jack Evans on next week’s episode.
The show will be taped tomorrow before and after AEW Dynamite.
Just signed for #AEWDark to be taped TOMORROW in Indianapolis, Indiana@KennyOmegamanX defends the Mega Campeonato @luchalibreaaa against @JackEvans711
Be there LIVE! Great seats are available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/qC7sCABZFS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 19, 2019
