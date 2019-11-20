wrestling / News

Kenny Omega to Defend AAA Mega Championship On Next Week’s AEW Dark

November 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kenny Omega’s first defense of his AAA Mega Championship will take place on next week’s AEW Dark. AEW announced that Omega will defend the title, which he won at Heroes Inmortales XIII on October 19th, against Jack Evans on next week’s episode.

The show will be taped tomorrow before and after AEW Dynamite.

