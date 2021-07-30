wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Topped NJPW-TV Asahi Poll For Most Popular Foreign Star
July 30, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW and TV-Asahi recently polled their fans on the most popular foreign star in the history of the company, and Kenny Omega came in at the top of the list. It was noted that the list didn’t have names like Dynamite Kid, Tiger Jeet Singh, Abdulla the Butcher, Black Tiger and other historical wrestlers who have appeared over the years. The top 20 includes:
1. Kenny Omega
2. Will Ospreay
3. Jay White
4. AJ Styles
5. Zack Sabre Jr
6. Jeff Cobb
7. Stan Hansen
8. Big Van Vader
9. Prince Devitt
10. Andre the Giant
11. Ricochet
12. Hulk Hogan
13. Bruiser Brody
14. Dragon Lee
15. Lance Archer
16. Scott Norton
17. El Phantasmo
18. Michael Elgin
19. Tama Tonga
20. Bam Bam Bigelow