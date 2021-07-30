Kenny Omega Topped NJPW-TV Asahi Poll For Most Popular Foreign Star

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW and TV-Asahi recently polled their fans on the most popular foreign star in the history of the company, and Kenny Omega came in at the top of the list. It was noted that the list didn’t have names like Dynamite Kid, Tiger Jeet Singh, Abdulla the Butcher, Black Tiger and other historical wrestlers who have appeared over the years. The top 20 includes:

1. Kenny Omega

2. Will Ospreay

3. Jay White

4. AJ Styles

5. Zack Sabre Jr

6. Jeff Cobb

7. Stan Hansen

8. Big Van Vader

9. Prince Devitt

10. Andre the Giant

11. Ricochet

12. Hulk Hogan

13. Bruiser Brody

14. Dragon Lee

15. Lance Archer

16. Scott Norton

17. El Phantasmo

18. Michael Elgin

19. Tama Tonga

20. Bam Bam Bigelow