Various News: Kenny Omega Comments on His Training Ahead of Dominion, Full Ricochet vs. KUSHIDA Best of the Super Juniors Final, Updated ROH State of the Art Lineups

– A fan on Twitter commented on how Kenny Omega is hitting the gym and Kazuchika Okada is going fishing ahead of their upcoming IWGP heavyweight title bout at Dominion. Kenny Omega then responded to the tweet, which you can see below.

Omega wrote, “You’d think the most frustrating part would be that I have to work this hard just to even approach his level. But actually, I don’t mind. Natural ability stopped working for me once I left Winnipeg. I’m used to this.”

Okada is fishing meanwhile @KennyOmegamanX is working out.. There is know way Okada is retaining. All I want to hear is…. AND THE NEW IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

KENNY OMEGA!!!! pic.twitter.com/EUCyzHe7Eb — sadat (@retro404) June 1, 2018

You’d think the most frustrating part would be that I have to work this hard just to even approach his level. But actually, I don’t mind. Natural ability stopped working for me once I left Winnipeg. I’m used to this. https://t.co/QzayVI547E — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 2, 2018

– NJPW released a full match video featuring Ricochet vs. KUSHIDA at the Best of the Super Junior tournament finals in 2014. You can check out the complete match in the player below.

– Here are the updated lineups for the ROH State of the Art events set for June 15 in San Antonio and June 16 in Dallas. Thunder Rosa will be making her ROH debut for both events.

June 15

* Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page vs. The Briscoes and Killer Elite Squad

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Atlantis, Stuka Jr., and Guerrero Maya Jr.

* Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood vs. Thunder Rosa and Kelly Klein

June 16

* Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Cheeseburger vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Adam Page (If any of the challengers pin Young, they instantly get a ROH World TV Championship match. If Young pins any of the challengers, they can’t challenge for the title for one year.)

* The Briscoes vs. Killer Elite Squad (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Kingdom vs. Atlantis, Stuka Jr., and Guerrero Maya Jr. (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Thunder Rosa