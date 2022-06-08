wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Undergoes PRP Treatment at LifeMed Institute (Video)
June 8, 2022 | Posted by
– Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appeared in a video posted by LifeMed Institute on Instagram showing him getting a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment. You can view that video clip below.
Kenny Omega stepped away from the ring after losing the AEW Championship last November to recover from a litany of injuries he had been dealing with. LifeMed Institute wrote the following in the caption for the video:
Find out how Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) can be used to help with muscle, joint and tendon pain. Give us a call today or visit lifemedinstitute.com to set up a consultation. @kennyomegamanx #prp #prptreatment #jointpain #musclepain #tendonpain #investinyourself