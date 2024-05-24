Kenny Omega Reportedly Undergoes Surgery For Diverticulitis

Kenny Omega has undergone surgery for his diverticulitis, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the AEW star underwent surgery on May 16th in New York to aid in his recovery from the condition.

As of now, AEW is expecting a lengthy recovery still and has no creative plans for him. He has been out of action due to the condition since mid-December but made a return to TV on the May 1st episode of Dynamite, where he was attacked by The Elite.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Omega for a quick and full recovery.