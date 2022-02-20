Kenny Omega Gives Update On Health, Potential Timeframe To Get Cleared

Kenny Omega has been out of action since November, and he discussed his health status during his recent interview. Omega was a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio and talked about how it may take him a bit longer than expected to return; you can see some highlights below:

On the timetable for his return: “I was perhaps a little too optimistic. I was hoping to be back by February, and it’s not looking that way anymore. And that’s not to say that there was a huge snag or that you know there’s something that is terribly wrong. It’s not that. It’s just when you’re trying to get appointments and things fixed, you have it in your brain that oh yeah, I can just call a number, and I’ll get in the next day.

“I’m still feeling a little bit better as time goes by and that’s without even having to do a lot of the major procedures that need to be done. That’s just myself working with trainers and doing the proper rehab. I was leaning too heavily into my strengths as a performer and as an athlete. I guess over the years there were either just natural strengths that I had or things that I had overdeveloped and I was relying too much on those things. Now that the knees are gone, the neck’s going, a lot of stuff was going on.”

On his physical status: “My normal walk now is kind of like a zombie shuffle. As days go by, you don’t realize how your daily activities and your normal lifestyle changes unless you have someone actually point it out to you that really knows the human body and its mechanics.

“I would work with a trainer and someone whose very studied in human anatomy and all that. It’s like you know, do this, flex this, flex only this, now flex this and this together. My body couldn’t make those connections anymore. I was like wait a minute, what’s going on? My glute is completely dead. Why won’t my glute actually fire? Why can’t I on command activate my hamstring muscle? It’s things like that. It’s alarming at first.”

On making sure to get all his issues resolved before returning: “The hernia is absolutely something that I want to get taken care of now. I would hate to come back and let’s say something happens where it just tears wide open and my intestines are spilling out everywhere. It would suck to take all this time off, come back, and then immediately go, ‘oh actually no I’m going to get this other surgery now’. I want to get it done now.”

“To be able to walk around and live life, that’s a five-day process or something like that. To be able to take impact on the abdomen area, to miss like a moonsault, to get double foot stomped. Things like that, that’s going to take 6-8 weeks probably before I should be doing it or before I would get cleared to do it.”