wrestling / News
Kenny Omega vs. Alan Angels Added to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW has announced that World champion Kenny Omega is set to face Alan Angels in a singles match later tonight. You can check out the match announcement and updated lineup.
* AEW TBS Championship Tournament Match: Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter
* AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. TBD
* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade el Idolo
* Kenny Omega vs. Alan Angels
AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm ET.
Ahead of @KennyOmegamanX’s PPV Title match vs Dark Order trusted friend Hangman Page, #AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked Omega vs. @Alan_V_Angels TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite! Angels took Kenny to the limit in his breakout match April 2020; can Alan break through and beat the champ tonight? pic.twitter.com/GdEEc9MaRt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2021
