Kenny Omega vs. Alan Angels Added to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW has announced that World champion Kenny Omega is set to face Alan Angels in a singles match later tonight. You can check out the match announcement and updated lineup.

AEW TBS Championship Tournament Match: Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter
AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. TBD
* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade el Idolo
* Kenny Omega vs. Alan Angels

AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm ET.

