AEW News: Kenny Omega vs. CIMA Will Headline Fight For The Fallen, Pre-Sale Happening Now
April 18, 2019 | Posted by
– The match between CIMA and Kenny Omega at AEW Fight for the Fallen on July 13, which was announced yesterday, will be the main event. The only other match announced for the show so far is Allie vs. Brandi Rhodes. The event happens at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida. Tickets officially go on sale tomorrow at 9 AM tomorrow.
The online pre-sale for the event began this morning. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com with the code AEWFIGHT.
