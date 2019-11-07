Kenny Omega vs. Dragon Lee Title Match, Rush, and More Announced for AAA TripleMania Regia

– During a press conference today in Mexico, AAA announced the full card for the upcoming TripleMania Regia show. The event is scheduled for December 1 in Monterrey, Mexico. The event will be held at the Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey.

Kenny Omega is set to defend his recently won AAA Mega Championship against Dragon Lee. Omega won the belt at Heroes Inmortales XIII last month.

Also, ROH World champ Rush will face LA Park and Pagano in a Triple Threat Match. Rush won’t be defending his ROH title at the event.

In the main event, it will be a Cage Match, where the last man inside the cage will either lose his hair or his mask. The match will feature Psycho Clown vs. Blue Demon Jr. vs. Aerostar vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Monster Clown vs. Texano Jr. vs. Rey Escorpion vs. Chessman.

AAA’s full press conference for AAA TripleMania Regia can be viewed below.