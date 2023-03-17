Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo Set For AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Kenny Omega and El Hijo del Vikingo for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The match was originally set to happen in AAA back in 2021, but was postponed due to Omega’s injuries at the time. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No Disqualification: HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway

* Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo