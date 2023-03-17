wrestling / News
Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo Set For AEW Dynamite
March 17, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Kenny Omega and El Hijo del Vikingo for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The match was originally set to happen in AAA back in 2021, but was postponed due to Omega’s injuries at the time. Here’s the updated lineup:
* No Disqualification: HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway
* Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
This Wednesday, March 22
Independence, MO
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork LIVE
Dream Match@KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaa
In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazing
El Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/V8ouCwiJGU
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023