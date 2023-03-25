Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb Added To AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Kenny Omega and Jeff Cobb for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The IWGP United States title will be on the line. Cobb has appeared for AEW in past, once again Jon Moxley in 2020 and then again in the build for Forbidden Door last year. He called out Omega after the New Japan Cup Final and said he would be coming to St. Louis. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

* Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia