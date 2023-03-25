wrestling / News
Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb Added To AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Kenny Omega and Jeff Cobb for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The IWGP United States title will be on the line. Cobb has appeared for AEW in past, once again Jon Moxley in 2020 and then again in the build for Forbidden Door last year. He called out Omega after the New Japan Cup Final and said he would be coming to St. Louis. Here’s the updated lineup:
* IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
* Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia
This Wednesday, 3/29
St. Louis, MO
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live on TBS
IWGP US Heavyweight Title Match@KennyOmegamanX vs @RealJeffCobb
The amazing Kenny Omega defends the IWGP US Title vs Jeff Cobb, who aims to bring the belt back to United Empire, this Wednesday on TBS! pic.twitter.com/HjuF36Bsrv
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 25, 2023
