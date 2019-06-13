Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley Added To AEW All Out

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Kenny Omega will face Jon Moxley at the company’s upcoming PPV All Out, which happens on August 31 at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois. Moxley made his debut at AEW Double or Nothing last month and attacked Omega, brawling with him through the arena before eventually hitting a double-arm DDT on top of the staging area and throwing him off the giant stack of poker chips.

Here’s the updated card:

* AEW World Heavyweight Title: Chris Jericho vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page

* Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley