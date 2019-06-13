wrestling / News
Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley Added To AEW All Out
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Kenny Omega will face Jon Moxley at the company’s upcoming PPV All Out, which happens on August 31 at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois. Moxley made his debut at AEW Double or Nothing last month and attacked Omega, brawling with him through the arena before eventually hitting a double-arm DDT on top of the staging area and throwing him off the giant stack of poker chips.
#AEWAllOut
Saturday, August 31st, 2019 – @Sears_Centre@JonMoxley vs @KennyOmegamanX
Tickets on sale tomorrow Friday,June 14th!https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT Noon Eastern / 11am Central / 9am Pacific pic.twitter.com/ZJr2Z2aAxs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 13, 2019
Here’s the updated card:
* AEW World Heavyweight Title: Chris Jericho vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page
* Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
More Trending Stories
- Batista Says WWE’s Creative Issues Have Gotten Worse, Talks PG Rating Influencing That
- Possible Spoiler On Where The Shane McMahon Storyline Is Going
- Fox News Issues Statement On Tyrus Sexual Harrassment Allegation
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Age Is To Blame For The Undertaker vs. Goldberg Problems At Super Showdown
- Bruce Prichard Defends Booking of AJ Styles & Dixie Carter Affair Storyline, Explains Why It Ended in the Middle