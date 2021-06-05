wrestling / News
Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy Set for Saturday Edition of AEW Dynamite on June 26
– On last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was be announced that Kenny Omega would be defending his AEW World title against Jungle Boy in three weeks. Also, AEW President Tony Khan announced on Busted Open Radio that the title match will actually be held on a special Saturday edition of Dynamite on June 26.
It was previously announced that Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy would take place on the Friday, June 11 episode of Dynamite. However, it appears AEW has opted to push the match further back rather than hold it at this week’s TV tapings.
Jungle Boy won the Casino Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 to earn a World title shot against Omega.
🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨@TonyKhan announces that @boy_myth_legend will face @KennyOmegamanX at a Saturday night #AEWDynamite on June 26th!@davidlagreca1 @TheMarkHenry @AEW
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 4, 2021
