Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings

– AEW has announced a huge matchup that will be filmed later tonight for AEW Dark. It will be Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

While the match is being filmed for the AEW Dark tapings tonight, it won’t air until next week for the next episode of AEW Dark, which will be available on YouTube on Dec. 10.

Tonight’s live edition of AEW Dynamite and the AEW Dark tapings will be held at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.