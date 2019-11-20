wrestling / News
Kenny Omega vs. PAC Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Kenny Omega will have a rematch with PAC on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode airs live from the Sears Centre in Chicago. The two previously fought at All Out, in the same venue. PAC won that match, defeating Omega via the referee stopping the match.
The announcement also revealed that Kenny Omega will be on tonight’s episode to speak about the match.
Just signed for NEXT WEEK at the @Sears_Centre in Chicago#OMEGAvsPAC2 in a rematch from their #AEWAllOut match up in August.
We'll hear from @KennyOmegamanX TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite
Get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq and join us LIVE next Wednesday, November 27th!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 20, 2019
