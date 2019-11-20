wrestling / News

Kenny Omega vs. PAC Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega PAC AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Kenny Omega will have a rematch with PAC on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode airs live from the Sears Centre in Chicago. The two previously fought at All Out, in the same venue. PAC won that match, defeating Omega via the referee stopping the match.

The announcement also revealed that Kenny Omega will be on tonight’s episode to speak about the match.

